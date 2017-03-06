As World Baseball Classic begins, MLB...

As World Baseball Classic begins, MLB star power is up, but not to the max

Read more: Boston Herald

Buster Posey is among a group of All-Stars representing Team USA at the World Baseball Classic for the first time. When the World Baseball Classic comes around every four years - this edition began Monday morning with Israel and South Korea squaring off in Seoul - the top American starting pitchers tend to stay in camp instead of joining Team USA.

