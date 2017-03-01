Ariel Miranda reconsiders role as timely hits lift Mariners past Brewers - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST
At some point since working two scoreless innings in the spring opener, Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda must have taken another look at the club's projected roster. After that earlier outing, Miranda was quick to express his preference to pitch this season as a starter rather than shift to the bullpen.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
