Angels no-hit Mariners in 4-0 victory

Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar makes a throw during a spring training game against the Rockies on March 16. Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar makes a throw during a spring training game against the Rockies on March 16. The Angels no-hit a Seattle Mariners split-squad, 4-0, on Friday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium, improving their Cactus League record to 15-12. It was the Angels' first spring no-hitter since March 16, 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.