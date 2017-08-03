Adam Moore hits grand slam, Mariners lose
I've always carried the same attitude into nearly every Spring Training game I've ever watched/checked: it's okay if the Mariners lose, just so long as the main guys did fine and the loss was primarily caused by the piles of minor leaguers and non-roster invitees going haywire. I can't imagine this is a unique perspective, but it's one I feel is worth mentioning when I tell you that the Cleveland Indians just got finished teeing off on Seattle Mariners pitching, handing them a 14-6 loss in an unusually late Spring Training game on Wednesday night.
