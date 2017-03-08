A Handful Of Mariners Will Finally Get A Taste Of WBC Action

After an exciting three-day start to the World Baseball Classic in which no Mariners player or the team they're affiliated with this WBC have played a game, M's fans will finally get to see at least some of their own in tomorrow's group C and D openers for Teams Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, and Italy. Sure, it's been nice to see players get their first licks at the plate and on the mound in spring training, but the WBC puts the dozen Mariners that will be attending the contest into more regular season-esque game situations that can give us a better read of how these players will hold up against top-quality players giving it near their all for their respective countries.

