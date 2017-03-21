3 up, 3 down: Who's impressing at Mariners spring training?

UP: OF Mitch Haniger Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto hoped the 26-year-old Haniger would run with the starting right field job during the spring, and the former first-round pick has done just that, hitting .404 with six doubles and two home runs in 47 at bats and playing the kind of defense you'd expect to see from a former center fielder.

