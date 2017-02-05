Will Four More Past World Series Winners Help The Mariners Win It All This Year?

The Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto, made a ton of changes this off-season to add speed, defensive ability, and pitching, but he also acquired four new players that have already won a World Series title. Could these four new Mariners with old rings help the team win its first title? Or at least help the Mariners to their first playoff birth since 2001? When the Mariners GM brought Jarrod Dyson, Carlos Ruiz, Marc Rzepczynski, and Chris Heston to Seattle, he wasn't just bringing talent to the Emerald City, he was also loading the M's roster with past World Series champions.

