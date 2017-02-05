Will Four More Past World Series Winn...

Will Four More Past World Series Winners Help The Mariners Win It All This Year?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SoDo Mojo

The Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto, made a ton of changes this off-season to add speed, defensive ability, and pitching, but he also acquired four new players that have already won a World Series title. Could these four new Mariners with old rings help the team win its first title? Or at least help the Mariners to their first playoff birth since 2001? When the Mariners GM brought Jarrod Dyson, Carlos Ruiz, Marc Rzepczynski, and Chris Heston to Seattle, he wasn't just bringing talent to the Emerald City, he was also loading the M's roster with past World Series champions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach Jan 30 NewPharts 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan 11 johnnyj 1
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC