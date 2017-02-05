Will Four More Past World Series Winners Help The Mariners Win It All This Year?
The Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto, made a ton of changes this off-season to add speed, defensive ability, and pitching, but he also acquired four new players that have already won a World Series title. Could these four new Mariners with old rings help the team win its first title? Or at least help the Mariners to their first playoff birth since 2001? When the Mariners GM brought Jarrod Dyson, Carlos Ruiz, Marc Rzepczynski, and Chris Heston to Seattle, he wasn't just bringing talent to the Emerald City, he was also loading the M's roster with past World Series champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC