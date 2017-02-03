Who are the Top 5 all-time players fr...

Who are the Top 5 all-time players from Seattle?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Seattle Mariners

It's easy to tell which city your favorite baseball player represents: it's likely your city, and it's emblazoned across his chest 162 times every season. But what about the cities where players learned to turn on a fastball, where they played youth baseball, where they raised families? Where did history's best players come from, and which hailed from your neck of the woods? Across MLB.com, we profiled all 27 Major League cities through the lens of the talent they've spawned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach Jan 30 NewPharts 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan 11 johnnyj 1
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,598 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC