Versatile Danny Valencia out to put d...

Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots with the Seattle Mariners - Fri, 17 Feb 2017 PST

There are 2 comments on the The Spokesman-Review story from Yesterday, titled Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots with the Seattle Mariners - Fri, 17 Feb 2017 PST. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:

Danny Valencia's career resume paints him as a baseball nomad. The Mariners will be his seventh club as he enters his eighth big-league season.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
johnnyj

Salem, OR

#1 2 hrs ago
God Bless him, Maybe we'll get a 1st baseman out of him, He sure has to be better than that importor rookie they want to put there.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VersatilePhartss

Boardman, OR

#2 15 min ago
Danny phartss
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb 15 After phartz 2
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Feb 10 SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Feb 10 YouPhart 2
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... Feb 9 JustPhartss 2
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC