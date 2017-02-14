Top 10 Edgar Martinez Baseball Cards
Like the man himself, Edgar Martinez baseball cards maintain consistent production and stretch across a long period of time. The top designated hitter of the 1990s, his bat brought the first taste of playoff success to the Seattle Mariners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cardboard Connection.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC