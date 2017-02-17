Smith in awe of O's bat strength
Orioles outfielder Seth Smith said earlier this week he's looking forward to being a part of Baltimore's powerful lineup. "It is fun," said Smith, who was acquired from Seattle in the offseason trade that sent Yovani Gallardo to the Mariners.
