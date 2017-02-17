Robinson Cano optimistic about Marine...

Robinson Cano optimistic about Mariners' season

13 hrs ago

Robinson Cano's 13th major league season starts Sunday when the Seattle Mariners gather as a full squad for the first team workout of spring training, and the seven-time All-Star was all smiles after arriving at team headquarters. There's reason for Cano's sunny disposition, despite the rain that fell Saturday in the greater Phoenix area.

