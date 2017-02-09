Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Infielders
There are 1 comment on the The Olympian story from 16 hrs ago, titled Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Infielders. In it, The Olympian reports that:
While questions exist within the Mariners' infield once you look past stalwarts Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager , the only real competition for a roster spot is the three-way battle to serve as the club's utility infielder. Switch-hitting Shawn O'Malley is the incumbent and, after proving himself last year to be a competent backup shortstop, appears rate an initial edge.
#1 2 hrs ago
You can talk all day abou the set line-up for the Mariners, But don't forget you have to came back to 1st Base and, I don't believe they have one.
