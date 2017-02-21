Piano Man on Mariners: Rookie excels at plate and keyboard
On Sunday morning, Mariners newcomer Tyler O'Neill figured his Seattle teammates were intrigued by the performance he planned to give later in the day. Not with his bat - although that was a definite possibility, because the outfielder was the Southern League MVP last year when he hit .293 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs for Double-A Jackson.
