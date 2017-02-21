Pazos ready for new beginning with Mariners
James Pazos described the news of his November trade from the Yankees to the Mariners as "bittersweet." The "bitter" comes from leaving the team that drafted him and nurtured him through the Minors for five years until he made his big league debut last season.
Read more at Seattle Mariners.
