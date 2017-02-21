Ozuna's training partners: Cano, Puig, more
On any given day in the offseason, it's basically a "who's who" of big league talent that gathers at Robinson Cano 's baseball academy in San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic. Cano -- the All-Star second baseman with the Mariners -- opens his place up to his friends, and there's no shortage of star power that trains in his gym and on his field.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Fri
|SignPhartc
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
