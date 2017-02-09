Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additiona...

Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra Inning Ideas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lookout Landing

Yesterday, word spread that Major League Baseball is currently exploring the option of a new extra-innings rule. The rule would place a runner on second base at the start of every extra inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... 3 hr YouPhart 2
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... 19 hr JustPhartss 2
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach Jan 30 NewPharts 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan 11 johnnyj 1
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,865 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC