New D-backs staff, tight-knit group set to open camp
New D-backs manager Torey Lovullo has not had a lot of time to spend around his players, but what he has seen so far during early workouts at Salt River Fields has him excited for Monday, when pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training. "Watching these guys, I've noticed a couple of things," Lovullo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC