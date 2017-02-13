Nationals sign first baseman/outfielder Adam Lind

Adam Lind, center, playing for the Seattle Mariners last May, is congratulated by Nelson Cruz, left, and Kyle Seager following a three-run homer. WEST PALM BEACH - As their pitchers and catchers streamed into West Palm Beach ahead of their official report date Tuesday, the Washington Nationals made a significant addition to their bench by agreeing to terms with power-hitting lefty Adam Lind, according to a person familiar with the situation.

