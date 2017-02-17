Marinersa prospect Thyago Vieira puts...

Marinersa prospect Thyago Vieira puts on a show

Right-handed reliever Thyago Vieira is a 24-year-old who spent last season at Hi-A Bakersfield, where he compiled a 2.84 ERA in 34 outings. But Vieira, a Brazilian native signed in 2010 as a non-drafted free agent, then went to the Arizona Fall League, where he regularly pushed the radar gun into triple digits.

