Mariners Tuffy Gosewisch To Become The Next Jesus Sucre?
A couple of weeks before the Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto, traded away the team's longest tenured catcher, Jesus Sucre, he had already lined up Sucre's replacement, Tuffy Gosewisch, whom he acquired in a deal with the Atlanta Braves. They may not look alike but the Mariners newest catcher, Tuffy Gosewisch , has had MLB career numbers that mirror the M's old backstop, Jesus Sucre .
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|13 hr
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|17 hr
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Thu
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
