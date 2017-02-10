Mariners Tuffy Gosewisch To Become Th...

Mariners Tuffy Gosewisch To Become The Next Jesus Sucre?

A couple of weeks before the Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto, traded away the team's longest tenured catcher, Jesus Sucre, he had already lined up Sucre's replacement, Tuffy Gosewisch, whom he acquired in a deal with the Atlanta Braves. They may not look alike but the Mariners newest catcher, Tuffy Gosewisch , has had MLB career numbers that mirror the M's old backstop, Jesus Sucre .

