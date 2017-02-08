Mariners trade Sucre to Rays

Jesus Sucre , a 28-year-old catcher who played in 90 games over the past four years with the Mariners, was traded Wednesday to the Rays for a player to be named or cash. The trade is the 13th this offseason by Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and 38th in the 16 months since he took over Seattle's front office, the most in the Majors in that span.

