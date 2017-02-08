Mariners trade Sucre to Rays
Jesus Sucre , a 28-year-old catcher who played in 90 games over the past four years with the Mariners, was traded Wednesday to the Rays for a player to be named or cash. The trade is the 13th this offseason by Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and 38th in the 16 months since he took over Seattle's front office, the most in the Majors in that span.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC