Mariners trade catcher Jesus Sucre to...

Mariners trade catcher Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for player to be named later

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Mariners thinned their potential crowd of catchers at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday by trading veteran Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Sucre, 28, became expendable Jan. 26 after the Mariners acquired veteran Tuffy Gosewisch , 33, from Atlanta in a waiver claim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach Jan 30 NewPharts 2
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Jan 11 johnnyj 1
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC