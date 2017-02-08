Mariners trade catcher Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for player to be named later
The Mariners thinned their potential crowd of catchers at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday by trading veteran Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Sucre, 28, became expendable Jan. 26 after the Mariners acquired veteran Tuffy Gosewisch , 33, from Atlanta in a waiver claim.
