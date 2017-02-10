Mariners see Smyly as a perfect fit w...

Mariners see Smyly as a perfect fit who is poised to blossom

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Trying to gauge the impact that newcomer Drew Smyly will have on the Mariners' rotation pretty much comes down to the this: How much do you trust general manager Jerry Dipoto and his staff? Dipoto makes no secret that Smyly, a 27-year-old lefty, is the player he coveted more than anyone else in an off-season that saw the Mariners make 12 trades involving 36 players. "On multiple occasions," Dipoto said, "I basically assumed we weren't going to be able to get there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Fri SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Feb 10 YouPhart 2
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... Feb 9 JustPhartss 2
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach Jan 30 NewPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC