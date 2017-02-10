Mariners see Smyly as a perfect fit who is poised to blossom
Trying to gauge the impact that newcomer Drew Smyly will have on the Mariners' rotation pretty much comes down to the this: How much do you trust general manager Jerry Dipoto and his staff? Dipoto makes no secret that Smyly, a 27-year-old lefty, is the player he coveted more than anyone else in an off-season that saw the Mariners make 12 trades involving 36 players. "On multiple occasions," Dipoto said, "I basically assumed we weren't going to be able to get there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Fri
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC