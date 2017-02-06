Mariners retool roster to address need for speed
As the Mariners gear up for the start of Spring Training next week, one thing is clear. This won't be the same stodgy Seattle squad that ranked 24th in the Majors in stolen bases last year and had one of the worst defensive and base-running teams in baseball.
