Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut

Although Mariners veteran Felix Hernandez and White Sox prospect Michael Kopech drew much of the attention in Tuesday's Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch, it was rookie outfielder Mitch Haniger and Seattle's offense that did the damage in an 8-1 victory. Haniger's three-run homer in the first off the hard-throwing Kopech highlighted a 14-hit day for the Mariners, who improved to 3-1 this spring.

