Mariners preview | Rotation firmed up in offseason, but what about Felix?
The final piece in the Mariners' offseason overhaul occurred Jan. 11 when they executed a pair of trades that succeeded in obtaining left-hander Drew Smyly from Tampa Bay. "I have probably spent more time throughout the course of our offseason," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "in trying to acquire Drew Smyly than any other thing that we've done."
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
