Mariners preview | Rotation firmed up in offseason, but what about Felix?

The final piece in the Mariners' offseason overhaul occurred Jan. 11 when they executed a pair of trades that succeeded in obtaining left-hander Drew Smyly from Tampa Bay. "I have probably spent more time throughout the course of our offseason," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "in trying to acquire Drew Smyly than any other thing that we've done."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.