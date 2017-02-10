Mariners preview: Retooled outfield provides club with options, athleticism
It's easy to overlook that the Mariners, in pursuing a win-now approach, are simultaneously undergoing a rebuilding plan. "It's no fun to win if you can't figure out how to sustain," general manager Jerry Dipoto said.
