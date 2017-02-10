Mariners preview: Retooled outfield p...

Mariners preview: Retooled outfield provides club with options, athleticism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

It's easy to overlook that the Mariners, in pursuing a win-now approach, are simultaneously undergoing a rebuilding plan. "It's no fun to win if you can't figure out how to sustain," general manager Jerry Dipoto said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Fri SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Fri YouPhart 2
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... Thu JustPhartss 2
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Jan 30 TooPharts 2
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach Jan 30 NewPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC