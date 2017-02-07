Mariners pack up and head to Spring Training

It might be hard to tell from the winter snow still covering much of the Puget Sound area on Tuesday, but baseball season is drawing near. And the first sign of the impending arrival of Mariners' Spring Training was evident when the club's fully loaded equipment truck pulled out of Safeco Field to embark on its three-day trek to Peoria, Ariz., to set up for the start of camp.

