Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defense, better speed, just better
There are 2 comments on the Seattle Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defense, better speed, just better.
Similar to some of the "resolutionaries" in your local gym for the first few weeks of January, the Mariners set a goal of becoming faster and more athletic with their roster the past two offseasons. For general manager Jerry Dipoto, that plan was partially met with minimal improvement in 2016.
#1 2 hrs ago
Other teams seem to have the Red light to steal at any time, Not sure if that's because of our catching or just the fact that we are either not fast enough or they just don't work on the steal??
#2 2 hrs ago
Better phartss
