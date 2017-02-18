Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/18/17: Position Players Report, Thyago Vieira, and Goose Goosage
Good morning everybody! Today Mariners position players will join pitchers and catchers in Peoria which means we are that much closer to the first pitch of 2017. The first game of Spring Training is now only a week away! Plenty of eyes on young fireballer Thyago Vieira as he threw his first bullpen of #MarinersST .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Sat
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC