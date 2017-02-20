Mariners' Martin tells of threats in Cuban smuggling trial

Seattle Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin told a Miami jury Tuesday he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without any valid papers because he feared being kidnapped or worse after he was smuggled from Cuba by a group linked to a sports agent and a baseball trainer. Martin's testimony came in the federal trial of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, who are charged with conspiracy and alien smuggling.

