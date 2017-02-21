Mariners manager Servais expects plen...

Mariners manager Servais expects plenty from lefty Paxton

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TheMonitor.com

According to Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, the location of one of the biggest obstacles blocking a player from consistently excelling isn't on the diamond. Servais believes starting pitcher James Paxton cleared that bar last season, and the Mariners are expecting the 28-year-old left-hander to be a major contributor in 2017 for a team that looks to end Major League Baseball's longest current postseason drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Feb 18 VersatilePhartss 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb 15 After phartz 2
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Feb 10 SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Feb 10 YouPhart 2
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... Feb 9 JustPhartss 2
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Feb 1 PenPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC