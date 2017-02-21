Mariners manager Servais expects plenty from lefty Paxton
According to Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, the location of one of the biggest obstacles blocking a player from consistently excelling isn't on the diamond. Servais believes starting pitcher James Paxton cleared that bar last season, and the Mariners are expecting the 28-year-old left-hander to be a major contributor in 2017 for a team that looks to end Major League Baseball's longest current postseason drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC