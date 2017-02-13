Mariners manager Scott Servais feels a little more settled heading into his second year

If every player's position and role for a baseball team can be previewed, debated and analyzed in the days leading up to the first day of spring training, why not also take a look at the manager? After all, it's a relatively critical responsibility to a team's success. It's probably not in the ways most fans perceive - to bunt or not to bunt, pitching changes - but more in getting players to buy into a philosophy, understanding expectations for the upcoming season and preparing accordingly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.