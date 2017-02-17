Mariners all-star second baseman Robinson Cano: 'I can't wait for Opening Day.'
Robinson Cano arrived in Peoria on Friday evening via private plane along with friend and new teammate Jean Segura eager to get his 2017 season underway. Cano met with the media on Saturday afternoon after taking his required physical.
