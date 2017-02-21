Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

On the day before pitchers and catchers were to report to the Mariners camp in Peoria, Arizona, Felix Hernandez arrived Tuesday and proclaimed himself ready to improve upon his down season of 2016. Hernandez, who said he weighs 224 pounds after coming in at 207 last year, said he wants to show that last year - only 153 innings pitched - was a fluke.

