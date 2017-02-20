Let's look at the Mariners pitching depth
One of the bigger storylines that emerged from this offseason was how heavily Jerry Dipoto addressed the issue of starting pitching depth. The Mariners are fresh off of a season in which every starter not named Hisashi Iwakuma got injured, and a lot of those guys will be back in 2017.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
