Icebreaker opens first full-squad workout
After a rainy weekend slowed the start of Mariners camp, the team took the field for its first full-squad workout on Monday under mostly sunny skies as the action heated up quickly at the club's Peoria Sports Complex. "It felt good to put the cleats back on and get out there and move around a little bit and get the blood flowing again," infielder Shawn O'Malley said.
