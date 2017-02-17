Homecoming opportunity exciting for Antioch's Paul Blackburn
MESA, Ariz. - Baseball in the spring is often a game of comparisons. In seeing players for the first time, it's routine to hear the question, "who does he remind you of?" In describing Antioch product Paul Blackburn, A's manager Bob Melvin said the one-time Heritage High star reminded him of Kyle Hendricks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC