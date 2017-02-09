GM Hazen believes D-backs can compete
When Mike Hazen took over as D-backs' general manager last October, managing general partner Ken Kendrick and team president/CEO Derrick Hall made it clear that it would be Hazen who decided what direction the organization would take after a disappointing 69-93 finish. Over three months later, it seems clear that Hazen believes he has a team that can compete for the postseason in 2017.
