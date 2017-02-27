Gallardo isn't sweating over rough first outing
PEORIA, Ariz. -- It surely wasn't the first impression Yovani Gallardo wanted to make with his new team, but the veteran right-hander said his arm felt fine and chalked up a rough outing in Monday's Gallardo allowed four runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch as he was limited to just one inning of work after running up 35 pitches in the opening frame.
