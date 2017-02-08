Former GM Jim Bowden Gives Mariners B for Off-season Moves
Former Reds and Nationals General Manager, Jim Bowden of ESPN released his offseason grades for the AL West today. The Mariners received a solid B. Is that the right grade? The Seattle Mariners had many holes they needed to address this offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC