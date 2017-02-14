Felix Hernandez out to "prove people ...

Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" after down year

It's the result of the World Baseball Classic and his determination to prove last year's struggles were an anomaly. "I've got to prove people wrong," Hernandez said after taking his physical with the Mariners.

johnnyj

Salem, OR

#1 13 min ago
Come on lets face it, This guys best years are behind him and even then he never managed to win 20 for a year.
