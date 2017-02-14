Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" after down year
There are 1 comment on the The Galveston County Daily News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" after down year. In it, The Galveston County Daily News reports that:
It's the result of the World Baseball Classic and his determination to prove last year's struggles were an anomaly. "I've got to prove people wrong," Hernandez said after taking his physical with the Mariners.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
|
#1 13 min ago
Come on lets face it, This guys best years are behind him and even then he never managed to win 20 for a year.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC