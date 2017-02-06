Did the Diamondbacks go far enough this winter to improve the team?
With the topic of whether you thought the Diamondbacks went far enough to address their offseason needs as this week's Fan Post Friday, I'll kick things off with my own article. The top needs for the Diamondbacks were catching, starting pitching, outfield defense, and the back-end of the bullpen.
