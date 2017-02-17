Clayton Kershaw will make 7th consecu...

Clayton Kershaw will make 7th consecutive Opening Day start for Dodgers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Saturday that Clayton Kershaw is expected to start on Opening Day against the San Diego Padres. The Opening Day assignment will be Kershaw's seventh consecutive for the Dodgers, matching Don Sutton's franchise record.

