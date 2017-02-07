Classic rock-solid: Rosters roll out at 6 ET
America's Pastime has never been more popular all over the globe, and after four years of anticipation, the World Baseball Classic is back. As a delectable appetizer for the Major League feast that starts less than a month later, a spectacular 16-nation tournament, the fourth of its kind, is set to spring back into action in March in various locations in the United States and overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Feb 1
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC