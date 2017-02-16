Cishek, Zych taking their time with recovery
While most of the 35 pitchers in Mariners camp will take the mound soon to begin ramping up for Cactus League games, relievers Steve Cishek and Tony Zych are on a slower track as they return from offseason surgeries. Zych, 26, had a biceps tendon transfer in his right shoulder after last season and figures he's about two weeks from throwing bullpen sessions, with the hope of being close to start the regular season if everything goes right.
