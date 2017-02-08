Cano, Cruz among 11 Mariners set for Classic

Six members of the Mariners' 40-man roster, as well as another five from the club's Minor League system, were among the players named to As expected, second baseman Robinson Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz will play for the Dominican Republic, long-time ace Felix Hernandez will pitch for Venezuela, newly acquired starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo is lined up to play for Mexico and closer Edwin Diaz will be in Puerto Rico's bullpen. Additionally, new Seattle starter Drew Smyly was named as one of 10 hurlers who'll be in the "designated pitchers pool" for Team USA and could be added to its roster in the later rounds.

