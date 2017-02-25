Cactus League Game 1: It Begins

I'm still not in regular season shape, so some articles on Segura and others will have to wait, butseriously, there's a Mariner game on today. How do I do this again? Oh yeah, that's right: M's "at" Padres Ariel Miranda vs. Paul Clemens, 12:10pm It's not just the M's, but there's something comfortable about kicking off the spring with a guy desperately pitching for a job.

