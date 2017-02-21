Breaking down the Mariners' Top 30 list

Breaking down the Mariners' Top 30 list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Hired as Mariners general manager in September 2015, Jerry Dipoto has since shaken up the team's big league roster and farm system by making 36 trades, far and away more than any other GM during that stretch. It yielded immediate and promising results for the franchise in 2016, when the Mariners battled for an American League Wild Card spot for much of the season en route to an 86-76 overall record and a second-place finish in the AL West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez 1 hr SignPhartc 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... Feb 18 VersatilePhartss 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... Feb 15 After phartz 2
News Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In... Feb 10 SomethingPhartzz 2
News Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf... Feb 10 YouPhart 2
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... Feb 9 JustPhartss 2
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC