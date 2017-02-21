Breaking down the Mariners' Top 30 list
Hired as Mariners general manager in September 2015, Jerry Dipoto has since shaken up the team's big league roster and farm system by making 36 trades, far and away more than any other GM during that stretch. It yielded immediate and promising results for the franchise in 2016, when the Mariners battled for an American League Wild Card spot for much of the season en route to an 86-76 overall record and a second-place finish in the AL West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|1 hr
|SignPhartc
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Feb 18
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|Feb 15
|After phartz
|2
|Open Letter to Rob Manfred: Additional Extra In...
|Feb 10
|SomethingPhartzz
|2
|Previewing the Mariners in spring training: Inf...
|Feb 10
|YouPhart
|2
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|Feb 9
|JustPhartss
|2
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC